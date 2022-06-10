REPORT: Biden admin. may penalize universities not considered LGBTQ+ inclusive

The Biden Administration's rewrite of Title IX may put federal funding on the line for state-funded schools and universities that the government does not deem inclusive enough for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Federal recognition of the new language could mean withheld federal assistance to school districts and universities that do not comply with gender-inclusive policies, Fox28 reports.

"This means that schools around the country will be forced to comply with a range of pro-transgender policies in things like sports, housing, locker rooms and bathrooms if they want to continue receiving federal funds," the outlet's report states.

While federal changes to Title IX have not been finalized, the Department of Agriculture announced last month it would conform its understanding of Title IX to include "gender identity" and "sexual orientation."

"Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA and FNS are issuing this interpretation to help ensure its programs are open, accessible and help promote food and nutrition security, regardless of demographics," the Department of Agriculture stated on May 5.

The statement prompted South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to threaten a lawsuit against the Biden administration.

In doing so, she accused the President of "holding lunch money for poor Americans hostage" to push a "radical agenda."

In a June 2 press release, Noem hurled that Biden is putting access to school lunches on the line in order to force schools to allow biological boys to compete against girls.

“South Dakota will continue to defend basic fairness so that our girls can compete and achieve," Noem stated. "I would remind President Biden that we have defeated him in litigation before and are ready to do so again. Mr. President, we’ll see you in court.”

As Campus Reform previously reported, the Department of Education (DOED) is expected to unveil new Title IX regulations that rewrite discrimination based on sex to include gender identity.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was pressured about the Department of Education's gender ideology agenda during a May 26 House Committee on Education and Labor hearing.

While Cardona expected to answer budget-related questions, he was instead forced to defend the administration's position against an onslaught of questioning led by Representative Jim Banks (R-IN.)

"These are policies that your administration stands behind," Banks said to justify his line of questioning. "You're asking me to fund your budget, and these are policies that you stand for. It's completely relevant to why you're here today."

Repeatedly, Cardona expressed that he believes "all children should have an opportunity to engage in extracurricular activities."

Despite different phrasing of the question by Banks, Cardona delivered short responses that confirmed the administration's intent on allowing men to compete against women.

"I believe transgender girls should have access to sports," he stated.

The DEOD has missed its self-imposed deadline to rewrite Title IX twice, and most recently announced that it will finalize the proposal in June.

