26 attorneys general stand up against Biden penalizing schools over LGBTQ+ agenda

A majority of attorneys general (AG) are demanding that the Biden administration cease a Department of Agriculture (USDA) directive that threatens federally funded food assistance programs at public schools that do not conform to the LGBTQ+ agenda.

The June 14 letter was penned by 26 state AGs. It is addressed to President Joe Biden and demands intervention into a May 5 USDA memo that interprets Title IX to include "sexual orientation and gender identity."

"While we are always open to working with your Administration to resolve these matters, under the present circumstances we are constrained to ask that you direct Secretary Vilsack and the Department of Agriculture to rescind this Guidance," the AGs write.

The new USDA directive has stirred up concern that failure by public schools to adopt gender-identity inclusive policies could result in cut-off funding from food assistance programs.

However, the AGs argue that the USDA's use of the Supreme Court case Bostock v. Clayton County is flawed.

The case, decided in 2020, protects gay, lesbian, or transgender people from employment discrimination.

“They intentionally misread the Bostock decision to fit their social policy preferences and exclude the people and their elected representatives from the entire process. As Attorneys General we cannot just sit on the sidelines, and we will not," said Tennessee AG Herbert H. Slatery in a June 14 statement.

Slatery is joined by AGs representing other southern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Midwest states include Ohio, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming represent the western region.

The USDA announcement rose concern that the directive will force public schools to conform to policies that recognize gender identity. This may include allowing boys to use restrooms and locker rooms designated for girls, as well as compete on girls' sports teams.

The USDA, the White House, and all 26 AGs have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

