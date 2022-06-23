Video
Stacey Abrams wants to overturn 'Campus Carry' law

Kate Anderson | Reporter
Thursday, June 23, 2022 11:00 AM

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is proposing “the obvious and the common-sense gun safety” that include policies like new red flag laws, and the repeal of Georgia’s “Campus Carry” bill. 

In a recent interview with AXIOS, Abrams said she was not looking to "infringe upon anyone’s ability to carry.” However, the gun reform program she is proposing would affect college students’ ability to carry on public campuses. 

In 2017, Governor Brian Kemp signed the “Campus Carry” legislation, which allows college students to carry concealed handguns on their college campus without needing a permit. 

[RELATED: 'Antiracism educator' calls for more tech 'regulation' to prevent shootings]

Georgia's "Campus Carry" law applies to "[a]ny weapons carry license holder when he or she is in any building or on real property owned by or leased to any public technical school, vocational school, college, or university, or other public institution of postsecondary education." 

Kemp also signed a "Constitutional Carry" law in April, which applies to public spaces. 

Abrams blamed the pressure for reelection for why Georgia had increased gun owner’s rights. 

“During the time that 'guns everywhere' passed in the state legislature, there were many Republicans who knew that it was the wrong thing to do, but it was an election year," she stated. 

[RELATED: Georgia bill would protect women's sports]

Abrams attempted to pass an assault weapons ban in 2016 as a state legislator, but she admitted in the interview that it would not be feasible to attempt to pass another one currently. 

Campus Reform reached out to Stacey Abrams and the Governor’s office for comment; this article will be updated accordingly. 

Follow @kliseanderson on Twitter. 

Staff image

