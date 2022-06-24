BREAKING: Pro-life activists celebrate outside Supreme Court

Pro-life activists cheered outside the Supreme Court as Roe v. Wade was overturned by the ruling in Dobbs v. Women's Health Center.

The majority opinion in favor of Dobbs v. Women's Health Center was released shortly after 10:10 am.

Campus Reform was on the scene as the reactions unfolded.

Pro-Life San Francisco activist Emma Craig described the day as "New Year's Eve on steroids."

"I hope and pray that in 60 years, [pro-abortion activists] and all of us look back on this time with embarrassment and shame because this is the beginning of the end of the genocide of human beings," she told Campus Reform.

Her excitement was shared by pro-life supporter Jocabed Torres.

"I am overjoyed," she told Campus Reform. "The first thing that came to mind is it's a beautiful day when the decision came down."

The pro-life movement was quick to make use of a bubble machine, filling the air with bubbles as activists danced to music played through a speaker on the outside of the fence.

Pro-abortion supporters from the other side of the political divide, however, shared a different reaction to the ruling.

Gabriela Wadskier told Campus Reform that was "concerned and worried" that the decision is "a huge setback for women and women's rights."

"I still don't understand how some people can be against basic human rights," she said. "If you don't want to have an abortion, don't get one."

Though the pro-life and pro-abortion crowds appeared divided by the center of the street outside the Supreme Court, Torres told Campus Reform that the abortion debate is not a strictly left-right issue.

"There are a bunch of pro-lifers from different political spectrums," she said. "I'm a libertarian. I'm with a bunch of progressives and Democrats. So we have to work together in a coalition to make sure that our voices are heard, because we know that not all Democrats are pro-choice."

"A lot of them are pro-life," she continued, "but they are silenced and we have to encourage them to vote and just to have their voices be heard."

The overturning of Roe v. Wade, originally ruled in 1973, shifts the abortion issue back to the states.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 13 states imposed so-called "trigger" laws set to take effect immediately or soon after Roe fell. The bills ban or severely restrict abortion access in each state.

Twenty-six states in total are expected to unveil new abortion laws now that Roe is no more.

One activist who identified himself as "Craig" said that the mission of the pro-life movement now has to turn to state-by-state activism.

"Our governor's name is Gavin Newsom, and he's trying to make California into sort of an abortion vacation destination," Craig said.

