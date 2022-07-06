Public university with new LGBTQ+ student scholarship has a history of woke programing

The University of Hawai’i Hilo (HU Hilo), a public university, runs numerous woke LGBTQ+ programming. It can now add a scholarship for LGBTQ+ students to that list.

“The Kruschel LGBTQ+ Endowed Scholarship for students who identify as LGBTQ+ is a first for the UH System and UH Hilo,” a June 21 statement reads.

Funds for the scholarship come from an anonymous $3 million donation.

The university already has a number of pro-LGBTQ+ policies and initiatives.

UH Hilo offers an LGBTQ+ Center to provide resources and programs for students and faculty, which includes a Safe Zone Ally training to educate “people about the bullying, harassment, and discrimination that LGBTQIA people experience.”

The center’s website also provides a list of “identities, orientations, and terminology often used by the queer community that are helpful to know when being a good ally” for the LGBTQ+! community.

Terms such as “Mahu,” which is described as a “third gender identity,” and “Two spirits,” a “Native American term for individuals who identify as both the masculine and the feminine identities,” make the list.

An undergraduate degree and a minor in Gender and Women studies are offered by UH Hilo’s Liberal Arts program, where tuition for the 2022-2023 school year will be $7,344 for in-state students and $20,304 for out-of-state students.

The degree applies "feminist and queer inquiries to the construction of gender, representations of sexuality and sexual identity, and the differential power structures that create, replicate, and contest these social categories.”

