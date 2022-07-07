'LGTBQ+ Rights and the Constitution' course coming to campus this fall

This fall, the University of North Texas (UNT) is offering the course "LGBTQ+ Rights and the Constitution."

Students who take the class will study “the historical and legal development of equal treatment for members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as ongoing controversies and conflicts of rights," according to the course description.

The course will also explore “the clash between [LGBTQ+] rights and other fundamental rights (such as freedom of association and free exercise of religion), and the future of equality”, per a Twitter announcement by UNT Pride Alliance.

PSCI 4240: LGBTQ+ Rights and the Constitution.

The class will meet at 11:00am on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays in Wooten Hall.

Wendy Watson, a senior lecturer and pre-law Advisor at UNT, will teach the course.

In a piece for the Texas Scorecard, Kelly Neidert, former president of UNT’s Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT), claimed that Dr. Watson protested a YCT event that advocated banning gender transition surgery for children.

The controversy surrounding this event was previously reported on by Campus Reform.

Watson, according to Neidert, subsequently asked her students to write a statement about how the YCT event “challenged the very existence and humanity of many students.”

UNT offers a variety of other LGBTQ-oriented Political Science courses, including LGBTQ Politics, Feminist Political Thought, and Women, War, and Peace.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of North Texas Department of Political Science Chair, Dr. Watson, and Kelly Neidert. This article will be updated accordingly.