Jordan Peterson joins Daily Wire+
The Daily Wire recently announced it is hiring clinical psychologist and chancellor of Ralston College Georgia, Jordan B. Peterson, to its new streaming platform, DailyWire+.
Aiming to compete with Disney and Netflix, the Daily Wire will invest $100 million over the next three years to create new content, including Peterson’s podcast, Dragons, Monsters, and Men, a four-part series about men, masculinity, and the pursuit of greatness.
Before joining the Daily Wire and Ralston, Peterson served as a psychology professor at the University of Toronto (U of T). In protest, he resigned his tenure position at the university in January, citing that U of T does not favor ideological diversity.
In his resignation letter, Peterson wrote that Toronto’s “Diversity, Inclusivity, and Equity mandates” or “D-I-E” are ruining the university’s commitment to promoting an environment that promotes discussion, learning, and diversity.
His move to Daily Wire was motivated by his and the company's “shared values,” Peterson said to the outlet. “Partnering with a company that shares my own values for excellence and entrepreneurial vision is the natural next step for me. And, it’s time for a new adventure.”
Campus Reform has reached out to Daily Wire, Jordan Peterson, and Ralston College for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.