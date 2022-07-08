Video
Jordan Peterson joins Daily Wire+

Before joining the Daily Wire and Ralston College, Peterson served as a psychology professor at the University of Toronto.

Aiming to compete with Disney and Netflix, the Daily Wire will invest $100 million over the next three years to create new content, including Peterson’s podcast, Dragons, Monsters, and Men.

Friday, July 8, 2022 1:41 PM

The Daily Wire recently announced it is hiring clinical psychologist and chancellor of Ralston College Georgia, Jordan B. Peterson, to its new streaming platform, DailyWire+.

Aiming to compete with Disney and Netflix, the Daily Wire will invest $100 million over the next three years to create new content, including Peterson’s podcast, Dragons, Monsters, and Men, a four-part series about men, masculinity, and the pursuit of greatness. 

[RELATED: Jordan Pederson named Chancellor of Ralston College] 

Before joining the Daily Wire and Ralston, Peterson served as a  psychology professor at the University of Toronto (U of T). In protest, he resigned his tenure position at the university in January, citing that U of T does not favor ideological diversity.

In his resignation letter, Peterson wrote that Toronto’s “Diversity, Inclusivity, and Equity mandates” or “D-I-E” are ruining the university’s commitment to promoting an environment that promotes discussion, learning, and diversity. 

[RELATED: Ben Carson, Jordan Peterson, Ted Cruz among those condemning Yale Law students who heckled free speech panelists]

His move to Daily Wire was motivated by his and the company's “shared values,” Peterson said to the outlet. “Partnering with a company that shares my own values for excellence and entrepreneurial vision is the natural next step for me. And, it’s time for a new adventure.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Daily Wire, Jordan Peterson, and Ralston College for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

