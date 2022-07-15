U California's pro-abortion messaging comes one year after it cut ties with Catholic hospitals

In a series of tweets on June 24, the day the Supreme Court handed down its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the University of California (UC) San Diego expressed dismay at the ruling and staunch support for abortion rights.

“We are deeply troubled by the long-term ramifications for reproductive rights”, the thread began. “The University of California…strongly supports allowing individuals to access necessary health care services and to make decisions about their own care in consultation with their medical team.”

(1/5) We are deeply troubled by the long-term ramifications for reproductive rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. — UC San Diego (@UCSanDiego) June 24, 2022

UC San Diego went on to recommend students distressed by the SCOTUS ruling seek “immediate mental health and coping support” with the school’s counseling services.

The university’s Office of the Chancellor subsequently released an official statement supporting women’s “reproductive rights” in response to the decision.

The statement refers to abortion as “health care”, and laments, “Our country has made great strides over the past 50 years, yet as we are experiencing today, that progress is fragile and being threatened.”

The UC System more generally has, in recent years, been hostile to those with pro-life values.

As Campus Reform reported in July of last year, for example, the UC Board of Regents voted on an amendment that would sever ties with hospitals that restrict procedures such as abortion and assisted suicide, claiming such life-affirming restrictions are discriminatory.

In response to the amendment, the Alliance of Catholic Health Care released a statement expressing deep concerns about the elimination of their partnership with the UC Board of Regents.

One portion of the statement reads, “Disengagement from these partnerships would unravel much of the health care safety net that provides access to care and addresses health inequities impacting thousands of Californians across the state.”

In 2014, w a feminist studies professor at UC Santa Barbara, Mireille Miller-Young, attacked two female students who were peacefully demonstrating on behalf of the unborn.

According to the students’ legal defense team, after stealing the demonstrators’ signs, Miller-Young assaulted one of the students who attempted to retrieve her sign.

Campus Reform has contacted every named individual, organization, and university. This article will be updated accordingly.