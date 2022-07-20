Crisis pregnancy centers near campuses vandalized

Accounting for a plurality of all US abortions, college-aged women are the largest demographic impacted by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.

Since the initial Supreme Court opinion leak on May 2, many crisis pregnancy centers located within minutes of universities have been vandalized.

The incidents are below.

Right to Life of Northeast Ohio, Ohio

Just 2.5 miles from the University of Akron, the Right to Life of Northeast Ohio has been the victim of two attacks. The first happened immediately following the overturning of Roe v Wade on June 24. The second came on July 8 when a suspect was caught on surveillance video spray painting the sidewalk outside the center.

As the Daily Mail reported, the paint read "If abortion isn't safe, neither are you."

Executive Director of the center, Allie Frazer, told Fox News that "pro-lifers, we know that our work might cost us something and that very well could be our physical safety."

Trotter House in Austin, Texas

A facility within walking distance of the University of Texas at Austin, The Trotter House was vandalized after the Dobbs decision leak.

On May 3, abortion protestors tore the organization’s banner and littered the facility exterior with pro-choice messages, bragging on Twitter that the center had been “redecorated.”

Paula Stenkamp, UT Austin’s Horns for Life public relations officer, who is acquainted with students who volunteer at the center, said the vandalism is sad and disrupts support for women.

However, the protest will not distract Stenkamp.

“As a club, we came together to discuss what our next steps were moving forward and we’re really excited to promote life at UT!” Stenkamp said.

Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg, VA

On June 25, Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center (BRC), listed as a resource on Liberty University's website, was vandalized.

Liberty Students for Life president Summer Smith, who regularly volunteers at BRC, expressed to Campus Reform that she was “very saddened” to hear news of the vandalism.

"We've received a lot of hate ourselves, but are going to stand firm on the truth, and continue to care for both mothers and their children," Smith wrote.

Hope Pregnancy Center in Philadelphia, PA

On June 11, Hope Pregnancy Center (HPC), just over three miles from the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), was attacked by the radical group Philly Anti-Capitalist, with damages totaling an estimated $15,000.

The group smashed windows, broke doors, and sprayed the center with graffiti.

HPC director Latrice Booker told the Catholic News Agency that she is not dissuaded by the damage.

A recent graduate of UPenn and member of campus group Quakers for Life, who requested to remain anonymous, told Campus Reform she was heartbroken over the Hope Pregnancy Center attack.

“They are currently serving so many mothers and to try and destroy or compromise that should be unthinkable. These are brave women who have used their right to choose to decide to keep their babies, and these people have punished them for it," the alumn said.

Lennon Pregnancy Center in Dearborn Heights, Michigan

On June 19, Michigan pregnancy resource centers, the Lennon Pregnancy Center in Dearborn Heights and the Pregnancy Care Center in Redford, became targets of vandalism.

Lennon is located approximately 4 miles from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. The Redford-based center is approximately 9 miles from the campus.

Campus Reform spoke with Gary Hillebrand, board president of Lennon Pregnancy Center.

Hillebrand said that though the vandalism “struck a nerve” in the community, the center’s resourcefulness allowed it to continue to serve clients “with almost no interruption."

Students from surrounding universities have been a regular source of volunteers, Hillebrand stated.

“It is extremely gratifying that the local community has reacted very swiftly to come to our aid. People from the surrounding neighborhood and the whole metro area have [helped] with repairs and clean-up, and donations."





Campus Reform contacted all the pregnancy centers mentioned for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.