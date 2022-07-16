Campus Profile: North Carolina Central University
North Carolina Central University is a public university in Durham. Around 6,434 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
The Federalist Society
Liberal Organizations:
Democracy Matters
NCCU Democrats
Outlaw Alliance
University Leadership:
Johnson O. Akinleye, Chancellor
Trustees
Kevin M. Holloway
Michael Johnson
Oita C. Coleman
Roderick G. Allison
William V. Bell
G. Keith Chadwell
Emily M. Dickens
James Mitchell
Cornell Slade
Hellena H. Tidwell
James S. Walker
Manuhe Abebe
FEC Data on North Carolina Central University Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, NCCU employee political donations contributed 83.53% to Democrat candidates, while 16.47% went to Republican candidates.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
NCCU has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech."
COVID-19:
NCCU is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about North Carolina Central University:
2022 Midterms: 20-1, North Carolina university employees are donating to Democrats over Republicans
North Carolina Central University employees donated $2,239.26 to political causes. 100% of employees donated to Democratic recipients. Notable recipient PACs and candidates include the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Act Blue, and Deborah Ross for Congress.