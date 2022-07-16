Video
No results

Campus Profile: North Carolina Central University

North Carolina Central University is a public university in Durham. Around 6,434 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

AJ Willms '23 | Texas Campus Correspondent
Saturday, July 16, 2022 11:34 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) is a public university in Durham. Around 6,434 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

The Federalist Society

Liberal Organizations:

Democracy Matters

NCCU Democrats

Outlaw Alliance


University Leadership:

    Johnson O. Akinleye, Chancellor

    Trustees

    Kevin M. Holloway

    Michael Johnson

    Oita C. Coleman

    Roderick G. Allison

    William V. Bell

    G. Keith Chadwell

    Emily M. Dickens

    James Mitchell

    Cornell Slade

    Hellena H. Tidwell

    James S. Walker

    Manuhe Abebe

    

FEC Data on North Carolina Central University Political Donations:

 

In the 2020 election cycle, NCCU employee political donations contributed 83.53% to Democrat candidates, while 16.47% went to Republican candidates.


Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

NCCU has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech."

COVID-19:

NCCU is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

Campus Reform stories about North Carolina Central University:

2022 Midterms: 20-1, North Carolina university employees are donating to Democrats over Republicans

North Carolina Central University employees donated $2,239.26 to political causes. 100% of employees donated to Democratic recipients. Notable recipient PACs and candidates include the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Act Blue, and Deborah Ross for Congress.

