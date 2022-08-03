'LGBTQ Studies' minor launches as public university raises tuition

The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) is launching an LGBTQ Studies minor this semester.

Nevada Today announced the new program last month. Base in-state tuition for freshmen increased approximately 2.8% between the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years.

Out-of-state freshmen experienced the same percentage increase between the two academic years. Their total cost for 2022-2023 totals $36,900.

UNR estimates that incoming freshmen will spend $20,358 in total to attend for the year.

LGBTQ Studies is part of the Gender, Race, and Identity (GRI) department in the College of Liberal Arts.

The program is “[f]ocused on the varied histories, cultures, politics, and identities associated with and created among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two-spirit, intersex, and other (LGBTQ+) people in the United States and transnationally," according to the university course catalog.

[RELATED: Public University with new LBTQ+ student scholarship has a history of woke programming]

Courses that can be taken to satisfy the requirements of the new minor include "Intersectionality and Social Justice," "Queer History and Theory," "Latina/o/x Communication Studies," "Indigenous Feminisms," "Men and Masculinities," and "Thinking Sex and Gender."

In addition to the new LGBTQ minor, the GRI department offers master’s and bachelor's degrees, as well as specializations in ethnic studies and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies.

The GRI website also features an "Anti-oppression statement" that declares the department’s commitment to “social justice and to ending systemic oppression in all its forms, including by dismantling racism and white supremacy, xenophobia, antisemitism, Islamophobia, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and ableism.”

Campus Reform has reached out to all mentioned in this article for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.