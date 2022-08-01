WATCH: University Retaliated Against Anti-Woke Statement









This week, Campus Reform Correspondents Courtney McLain and Jennifer Nuelle filmed a special edition episode of Campus Countdown at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

In the number one story of the week, University of Washington computer science professor Stuart Reges is suing his university for allegedly retaliating against him after he included a controversial land acknowledgment in his course syllabus.

In response, the school called Reges “offensive,” created an alternative course for students, and removed the land acknowledgment from the syllabus.

The syllabus read:

“I acknowledge that by the labor theory of property the Coast Salish people can claim historical ownership of almost none of the land currently occupied by the University of Washington."

In the second story, an assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati argued that exam surveillance, zero-tolerance policies, and fraternities and sororities harm "Black and Latinx" students.

Erec Smith, a professor at York College of Pennsylvania, told Campus Reform that “[a]ssuming the general incompetence of minorities because they are minorities is a violation of… academic integrity.”

Story three described a string of vandalism against crisis pregnancy centers located near college campuses after the Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked on May 2.

Three of the examples occurred at Right to Life Northeast Ohio, which is located 2.5 miles from the University of Akron. The Trotter House, located within walking distance from the University of Texas at Austin, and Hope Pregnancy Center, located three miles from the University of Pennsylvania, were also impacted.

