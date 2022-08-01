Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: University Retaliated Against Anti-Woke Statement

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Courtney McLain and Jennifer Nuelle report on the latest liberal bias on campuses at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit

Trending
1
UPDATE: Federal judge agrees to expedite religious freedom lawsuit against Biden admin.
By Caroline Cason  '22
2
Students support pro-life Michigan football coach
By Kate Anderson 
3
JENKINS: 'Equity' sounds good, but it's actually a bad thing
By Rob Jenkins 
4
New chancellor under scrutiny for pro-CRT views
By Ali Beneker  '25
5
'Angry White Male Studies' course comes to campus this fall
By Amanda Mayer  '24
6
Sen. Warnock tells grads to guide the country out of 'COVID-1619'
By Ken Meekins  '23
Monday, August 1, 2022 11:00 AM



This week, Campus Reform Correspondents Courtney McLain and Jennifer Nuelle filmed a special edition episode of Campus Countdown at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. 

In the number one story of the week, University of Washington computer science professor Stuart Reges is suing his university for allegedly retaliating against him after he included a controversial land acknowledgment in his course syllabus.

In response, the school called Reges “offensive,” created an alternative course for students, and removed the land acknowledgment from the syllabus.

The syllabus read:

In the second story, an assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati argued that exam surveillance, zero-tolerance policies, and fraternities and sororities harm "Black and Latinx" students.

Erec Smith, a professor at York College of Pennsylvania, told Campus Reform that “[a]ssuming the general incompetence of minorities because they are minorities is a violation of… academic integrity.”

Story three described a string of vandalism against crisis pregnancy centers located near college campuses after the Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked on May 2.

Three of the examples occurred at Right to Life Northeast Ohio, which is located 2.5 miles from the University of Akron. The Trotter House, located within walking distance from the University of Texas at Austin, and Hope Pregnancy Center, located three miles from the University of Pennsylvania, were also impacted.

Follow the @AverySelby_ on Twitter.

Share this article
Staff image
Staff image

More articles like this