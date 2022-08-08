Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Students to take 'Disney & Pop Culture Politics' course this fall

Completion of the course will go towards a 'Gender Equality' credit.

The class 'will examine a wide variety of Disney media, looking at global representation, production, and audiences through an intersectional lens.'

Trending
1
DEI commitments required to get tenure, promotions at this medical school
By Maria  Colombo  '25
2
WATCH: Law student responds To Justice Thomas' withdrawal from teaching
By Ben  Cook 
3
‘I’m getting out’: Professor renounces tenure due to ‘woke takeover of higher education’
By Logan Dubil  '23
4
Merit system is unjust because it rewards productive individuals, professors argue
By Kate Anderson 
5
Beyonce to remove this 'ableist' word found in university language guides from 'Heated'
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
This is why Amy Wax is under fire for her speech at UPenn Law
By Alexia Bianchi  '22
Alexia Bianchi '22 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Monday, August 8, 2022 7:07 PM

This Fall, the University of South Florida (USF) is offering a “Disney & Pop Culture Politics” course. Completion of the course goes towards a “Gender Equality” credit

The course “will examine a wide variety of Disney media, looking at global representation, production, and audiences through an intersectional lens.”

The course description does not clarify how intersectional analysis will be applied to Disney and popular culture. 

[RELATED: ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Intersectionality is the big lie on campus, worsening America's political divide]

The instructor of the course is Dr. Diana Leon-Boys, assistant professor of Women’s & Gender Studies.

Research conducted by Dr. Leon-Boys includes a paper titled “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as Postcolonial Fantasy: Disney, Labor, and the Renegotiation of Border Discourses.” In the paper, Leon-Boys aims to “examine Galaxy’s Edge as a discursive space that both subverts and reifies capitalist and racial ideologies.”

[RELATED: Study promotes 'princess culture' for boys as way to combat society's idea of 'masculinity']

In a July 12 tweet, Ms. Leon-Boys stated that her research “focuses on race and digital backlashes against the backdrop of [Disney’s] long history of colorblind casting.”

Dr. Leon-Boys’ CV includes other Disney-related research, such as the article “No Spanish in Cinderella’s Kingdom: A Situated Ethnography of Disney World’s Engagement with Elena of Avalor.” In this piece, she argues that Elena Avalor, a Disney TV cartoon character, “exists as an outsider within the Disney park universe.”

Dr. Leon-Boys and USF have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this