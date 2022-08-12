Harvard course focuses on implementing ‘sustainable antiracist DEI systems’

For the spring 2023 semester, Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education is offering a course titled “Walk the Talk: Institutionalizing Sustainable Anti-racist DEI Work,” which aims to teach students how to prepare for a diversity, equity, and inclusion-filled future.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)-focused positions have exploded throughout corporate and public institutions and systems over the past few years, especially in U.S. higher education,” the course description claims.

Specifically, the course will focus “on the evolving theory and practice of institutionalizing sustainable antiracist DEI systems tailored to the needs of diverse constituencies.”

It will also explore the “underpinnings of marginalized lived experiences to provide an overview of the developing DEI field and application-based opportunities to effect structural change.”

The course is being taught by Ivonne García, who currently serves as Harvard University’s Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

According to her faculty website, Ms. García “has more than 20 years of experience working on structural change and DEI initiatives in higher education.”

Her personal website further breaks down more of her history in DEI, including her past experiences and publications. The latter includes papers such as “Diasporic Intersectionality” and “Transcendentalist Individualism and Feminist Colonial Poetics in Sophia Peabody’s Cuba Journal.”

