WATCH: 'Your kids have to be protected. America doesn't need to be destroyed.'





Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Dr. James Lindsay at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, about Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Lindsay defined CRT as “calling everything you want to control racist until you control it.”

“They use the word ‘racist’ as a magic spell to take control of things,” he explained. “But, more accurately, it is a belief that the organizing principle of society is racism created by and benefiting white people.”

The pair also discussed how state-focus on CRT will impact the midterm elections. Lindsay noted that parental rights will be a hot-button issue.

“You need to step into the ballot box ready to protect your kids, and ready to fight for your parental rights, and be ready to vote for politicians who are going to stand up and fight for your parental rights,” he implored.

Lindsay then tipped his hat to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin for shining a light on education during his 2021 gubernatorial race and called for education to be a “key issue” to stop the indoctrination of students.

“It needs to be a key issue because we have to protect our kids from this indoctrination that is happening, because it is key to the program that is changing America,” he said.

According to EducationWeek, 17 states have enacted laws that outlaw or restrict CRT content. Campus Reform reported on laws in Florida, South Dakota, and Mississippi that prevent teaching ‘divisive content.’

Lindsay says these legislative acts are making an impact in education.

“[The laws] are at least making people have to try to hide what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re not the most powerful thing in the world, but they’re a start.”

According to Lindsey, the laws can encourage parents to file Freedom of Information Act requests to unveil what students learn in public school classrooms, and can prompt legal action should school’s violate the state standards.

Watch the full interview above.

