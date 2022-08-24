Law school orientation makes students learn about pronouns

The University of Iowa’s (UI) College of Law allegedly taught incoming students about proper pronoun usage during an orientation event this August.

A Twitter photo of a presentation slideshow was shared on Aug. 17 by the Young Americans Foundation (YAF), picturing a student exercise in which attendees were told to fill in blanks in a sentence with different gender-neutral pronouns.

Pronouns students could select from included “They/Them/Theirs,” “Ze/Hir/Hirs,” and “Ze/Zem/Zirs.”

Numerous Twitter users responded critically to the orientation event.

One user commented, “Where absurdity becomes the rule, madness is never far behind.”

Another commented, “At this point, this stuff is just plain indoctrination. Like I don’t understand why higher education and the Left obsess over pronouns.”

“Reprogramming,” a third user shared.

UI College of Law is no stranger to promoting leftist ideology.

According to its website, the College of Law “take[s] pride in [its] longstanding commitment to inclusion and diversity.”

“We believe diversity is integral to our educational philosophy and core mission,” the website reads, “[o]ur community celebrates diversity in all of its forms; each one of us is enriched by exposure to different beliefs, opinions, world views, abilities, backgrounds, and identities.”

The College also has an “Antiracism Committee,” and hosted a webinar titled “Iowa in the World Community: Transgender Rights” in fall 2021.

