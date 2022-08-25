PA's Education Department's gender ideology glossary resembles university language guides

Orienting itself to an ever-evolving trend in American higher education, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (DOEd) adopted a glossary on its website. Under the section “Gender/Gender Identity,” visitors of the site will find a list titled “Words You Should Know.”

The list includes phrases such as “Binary Gender”, “Genderqueer”, and “Gender Expression/Gender Presentation,” recommending that teachers incorporate these phrases into their daily vocabulary.

In addition, the website suggests education providers be aware of gender-neutral pronouns “ne, ve, ze/zie and xe.”

PA’s DOEd website also includes links to resources containing lesson plans and activities that teachers can use in the classroom.

One link, “Toolkit for Creating a Gender-Neutral Day,” suggests teachers ask their students to contemplate “gendered spaces during class time, recess, after-school activities and in the school cafeteria.”

Students are then encouraged to find ways to “reject gender stereotypes.”

Another link titled “Guide for Gender Equality in Teacher Education Policy and Practices” provides a list of educational materials, policies, and guidelines for teachers to make their classrooms and schools more gender-friendly spaces.

The introduction of the state’s pronoun list is evidence that pronoun policies in higher education are trickling down to the K-12 system. Universities across the nation have been implementing pronoun lists and policies for some time.

In June of this year, for example, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all 64 State University of New York schools must allow students to choose the name and pronouns they wish to appear on their college records.

Similarly, Smith College introduced a “style guide” that encourages students to eliminate the use of gendered pronouns.

Senior Director for News and Strategic Communications Stacey Schmeidel told Campus Reform, “Entries in the Smith style guide are based on commonly used reference sources, including the Associated Press Stylebook.”

At Columbia University, students are reported if they “intentionally misgender” other individuals on campus.

At Point Park University, under the school’s “Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy” disciplinary action could be taken against students reported to have violated the policy.

Campus Reform also reported on Emory’s announcement that students would be allowed to put their chosen pronouns in the university registrar system.

Adding even more pressure on Pennsylvania’s DOEd, the Biden administration’s newly released proposed Title IX changes are also motivating school administrators to update their language guides.

"The Department...proposes that the current regulations should be amended to provide greater clarity regarding the scope of sex discrimination, including recipients’ obligations not to discriminate based on sex stereotypes, sex characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” according to the Biden Administration’s proposed changes.

Campus Reform reached out to Governor Hochul, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and every university mentioned. This article will be updated accordingly.

