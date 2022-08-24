BREAKING: Biden cancels $10k of students' debt, extends loan freeze again

Video
Kate Anderson | Reporter
Wednesday, August 24, 2022 4:52 PM

On Wednesday morning, President Biden announced his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan. 

In a tweet from Biden’s official Twitter account, he explains that students who took out pell grants can expect to receive up to $20,000 in student loan relief, and students who attended college without pell grants will be eligible for up to $10,000 in debt cancellation.

There is a limit to who can receive loan relief, however. Those with an income of over $125,000 a year will not be eligible for Biden’s plan. 

[RELATED: WATCH: Forgive Student Loans But Not Credit Card Debt]

The plan also includes a final payment pause for student loans, extending until December 31, 2022. Biden has paused student loan payments a total of four times since he entered office. 

A follow-up tweet included a link to a website elaborating on the plan. 

Employees of the Military, non-profits, federal, state, tribal, and local governments may be eligible for total loan forgiveness under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Applicants for total loan forgiveness must apply by October 31, 2022, to qualify. 

[RELATED: MORABITO: Leftists are using claims of racism and sexism to try to cancel loan repayment]

The final stage of Biden’s plan would create a “new income-driven repayment plan,” allowing undergraduate students to cap their loan payments at 5% of their monthly income.  

The follow-up tweet stated that the president would be providing more details regarding the plan in a press conference this afternoon. The conference is expected to take place Wednesday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. 

Campus Reform contacted the White House for comment and will update this article accordingly. 

Staff image

