BREAKING: Biden cancels $10k of students' debt, extends loan freeze again

On Wednesday morning, President Biden announced his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan.

In a tweet from Biden’s official Twitter account, he explains that students who took out pell grants can expect to receive up to $20,000 in student loan relief, and students who attended college without pell grants will be eligible for up to $10,000 in debt cancellation.

In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023.



I'll have more details this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kuZNqoMe4I — President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022

There is a limit to who can receive loan relief, however. Those with an income of over $125,000 a year will not be eligible for Biden’s plan.

The plan also includes a final payment pause for student loans, extending until December 31, 2022. Biden has paused student loan payments a total of four times since he entered office.

A follow-up tweet included a link to a website elaborating on the plan.

I’ll be delivering remarks on my Administration's student loan debt relief plan at 2:15 PM ET.



In the meantime, go to https://t.co/80wXPTae6V for more information. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022

Employees of the Military, non-profits, federal, state, tribal, and local governments may be eligible for total loan forgiveness under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Applicants for total loan forgiveness must apply by October 31, 2022, to qualify.

The final stage of Biden’s plan would create a “new income-driven repayment plan,” allowing undergraduate students to cap their loan payments at 5% of their monthly income.

The follow-up tweet stated that the president would be providing more details regarding the plan in a press conference this afternoon. The conference is expected to take place Wednesday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

