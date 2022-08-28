WATCH: Pro-life student leader reacts to pro-abortion messaging on UNC campus





The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Students for Life co-president, Abigail Buxton, spoke with Campus Reform Correspondent Director and “Hot Take” host, Kate Hirzel, about pro-abortion rhetoric on her campus.

Hirzel interviewed Buxton after UNC-Chapel Hill’s Undergraduate Student Government Executive Branch passed an executive order to prevent using funds from a business, individual, or organization that holds pro-life views.

Campus Reform reported on the full story here.

“Instead of promoting debate and dialogue, they have shut that down, and instead used their positions of power to promote their own political opinions,” Buxton told Campus Reform.

Buxton is a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill. She became co-president of her school’s Student’s for Life chapter before the Supreme Court ruled on the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization case which overturned Roe v. Wade.

When asked what her Student’s for Life chapter is doing to fight back, Buxton said, “Many pro-life students on campus have written letters and contacted the executive board, as well as the administration of UNC to say that this is wrong.”

Buxton also states her belief that public universities should foster debate, no matter the viewpoint of the administration or students.

Watch the full video above.

Follow Katie_Hirzel on Twitter.