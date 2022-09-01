University mandates vaccine for students but not staff

Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania released its Fall 2022 COVID-19 vaccination protocol, stating that returning students must be fully vaccinated prior to arriving on campus.

In contrast to the student vaccination requirement, employees are only “strongly encouraged” to be vaccinated prior to returning to campus, suggesting that unvaccinated employees should “talk to [their] doctor about the benefits.”

Students employed by the university are subject to stricter protocols.

[RELATED: WATCH: Creighton University keeps vaccine mandate]

Susquehanna University policy states that students may request a COVID-19 vaccination exemption for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons, though whether such an exemption will be granted will be considered “on an individual basis through the Student Health Center."

The university also reserves “the right to require exemption approvals be renewed for each academic year,” leaving students wondering if their exemption would be approved each subsequent year.

Susquehanna gives individual instructors the ability to choose to require masks in their classrooms, regardless of any student’s vaccination or booster status.

[RELATED: REPORT: Community college changes course to comply with state's vaccine mandate]

“Instructors have discretion to require masks in classrooms regardless of class participants’ vaccination/booster status,” the university website reads.

Campus Reform contacted Susquehanna University for comment and will update accordingly.

Follow @GrantBHernandez on Twitter