Radical sex education is now beyond colleges campuses, hitting K-12 curriculum in rural America

Despite significant controversy, sex education is undergoing a radical transformation as colleges continue to spread their influence beyond the ivory towers and into primary and secondary education.

Medical schools, for example, are increasingly pushing for “gender-affirming care" for children.



Just last month, a Pediatric Gender Program Director at Yale University revealed that the university performs medical transitions on children as young as three years old.

Meanwhile, students at the University of Florida (UF) protested the Florida Surgeon General after he argued that “gender-affirming” medical care for transgender children was “complex and irreversible.”

These practices have influenced primary and secondary sex education nationwide.

University of Florida’s affiliate, P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School, is set to show sixth-grade students slideshows with the terms “people with a penis” and “people with a vulva” in the spring 2022 semester.

The slideshow also explains gender dysphoria, stating that “most” people with male reproductive organs are boys and “most” people with female reproductive parts are girls.

However, the Wisconsin Wauwatosa School District board members' August 22 proposal to teach students, in grades as low as kindergarten, about gender identity is the latest instance of this pervasive trend.

Under the new proposal, for example, third-grade students will be able to “[d]efine gender, gender identity, and gender role stereotypes” and “[u]nderstand the use of pronouns around gender identity,” according to documents obtained by the Maclver Institute.

One of the assignments, “Pink, Blue, and Purple,” uses a Venn diagram to help third-graders eliminate “gender role stereotypes.”

The assignment also instructs teachers to tell students that gender is defined by feelings, rather than biology.

It reads, “You might feel like you are a boy, you might feel like you are a girl. You might feel like you’re a boy even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘girl’ parts…And you might not feel like you’re a boy or a girl, but you’re a little bit of both.”

In fourth grade, Wauwatosa students will be able to “[h]ave awareness of different definitions for gender, including transgender, cisgender, and non-binary. Understand that individuals may identify beyond male and female. Understand the use of pronouns around gender identity. Understand that a label may not describe someone perfectly.”

Fourth and fifth-grade teachers are recommended to read the book It Feels Good to Be Yourself by Theresa Thorn. Thorn’s book “introduces the concept of gender identity to the youngest reader.”

Wauwatosa parents received notification from the school district’s Chief Academic Officer Nicole Marble about the curriculum changes on Aug. 3, in accordance with a district policy requiring the board to inform parents two weeks before voting on curriculum changes.

Dr. Marble is also an adjunct instructor at Marquette University where she teaches Educational Policy and Leadership.

The final vote took place on Aug. 22, moving the proposal forward to be implemented for the fall 2022 semester.

Wauwatosa School District Communications Director Sarah Frittitta directed Campus Reform to the following prepared statement: “The topic of Human Growth and Development (HGD) curriculum is a unique public policy issue that many public school districts address annually…The last time the HGD curriculum was revised in Wauwatosa was ten (10) years ago.”

Frittitta also clarified that the proposal had the majority support of the committee tasked with discussing it, writing that “[i]n accordance with School Board Policy 9140, the District depended on the expertise of an external committee to determine the proposed outcomes most critical for each grade level. A majority of the external committee expressed their support for the curriculum.”

Campus Reform contacted Wauwatosa School District, Thorn, Frittitta, and Marble for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

