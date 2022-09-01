EXCLUSIVE: Three conservative groups harassed at student organization fair





Campus Reform obtained a video showing an unidentified male appearing to harass conservative student groups at the University of Iowa's Student Engagement Fair.

The Aug. 31 footage shows the individual flipping over the College Republicans' table at the event and making an obscene gesture at the group's treasurer, Kyle Clare, while shouting the word "fascist."

The male attempted to attack the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter's table but was unsuccessful. He did smash the Students for Life chapter's table with his bike helmet and proceeded to shout "fascists" at the students while making more obscene gestures.

Sophia Claus, the chapter president for Students for Life, told Campus Reform, “Once I saw the boy coming over, I just thought, ‘I am not letting him flip this table.’”

“Once he was unsuccessful at flipping the table he started smashing it with his helmet. I put my arms out trying to stop the helmet from hitting the table, but he just kept swinging it into my table and part of my hands,” Claus continued. “He then tried flipping the table again, but I put my body on it once again trying to push it down.”

Claus told Campus Reform that she asked the individual “what are you doing?” He reportedly replied, “giving abortions.”

Claus stated that he had hit the table so many times that the remaining mints from after he threw the bowl of candy were reduced to “small chunks/powder.”

Isabella Stenzel, the President of IU’s TPUSA chapter, told Campus Reform she went straight to the Dean of Students Angie Reams and reported the entire incident.

Kyle Clare then went with another CR member to report the situation to the police.

The anonymous member explained to Campus Reform that only conservative students have to fear situations like this on college campuses,

She said, “I am simply outraged by this attack that took place at our table. Whatever political party you stand with should not make this event that happened to us justified.”

“Did the University Democrats at Iowa table get flipped over and wrecked? Absolutely not. This is a continuous cycle of Republicans having to be afraid of their beliefs on campus, as this extremist has just shown that if you do not think like him, aggressive action will happen,” she explained.

Clare told Campus Reform, “We want to feel safe on our campus and have requested extra patrol around our next meeting. We feel like this individual believes he could get away with this, but we will not let that happen.”

Campus Reform contacted the University of Iowa and Dean Reams for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

