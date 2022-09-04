Former College Basketball Coach on Title IX





Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow and tenured associate professor of English at Georgia State University, Rob Jenkins, joined The Lars Larson Show to discuss the Biden Administration’s proposed Title IX changes.

The proposed changes intend to expand Title IX protections beyond biological sex to include “sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics."

In his Campus Reform op-ed, “Biden’s proposed changes to Title IX will harm women,” Jenkins, a former collegiate athletic director, explained that progressives, who are proposing the updates, can’t define a woman.

He began by explaining that “When you add gender identity in there with sex, basically what you’re saying is, ‘No, men can have those things that we originally said that we were going to reserve for women.'"

He continued by describing how these proposed changes will harm women, which Title IX is intending to protect.

“If men can have those opportunities, too, just by saying they’re women, then… it doesn’t create more opportunities for women,” he remarked. “It doesn’t work. It’s going to accomplish the opposite.”

He expounded on the problem of protecting gender identity, discussing how the transgender movement is “deeply misogynistic.”

“The dirty little secret of the transgender movement is that it is deeply misogynistic, because, what it basically says is that men are better everything than women, including being women,” said Jenkins.

He concluded, “Here again, we see this irony that the very thing the left claims to be supporting, and the very thing they claim to be championing, they’re actually accomplishing the exact opposite."

Jenkins summed up his argument against the Biden Administration’s proposed changes to Title IX in one of his concluding statements, “This is an attack on women.”

