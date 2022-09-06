WATCH: Students criticize Biden's loan cancellation plan





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reported on the Biden Administration's student loan cancellation plan.

On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced via Twitter that, in keeping with his campaign promise, his Student Loan Debt Plan will cancel up to $10,000 for students who did not receive Pell Grants and up to $20,000 for students who went to college on Pell Grants.

Campus Reform Correspondents Lena Branch, Kelsea Whiting, and Noelle Fitchett joined Campus Countdown to share their experiences with student loans and their thoughts on the Biden administration’s plan.

Branch and Fitchett both discussed how their decisions led to them taking out minimal student loans. Both shared that it was their own responsibility to pay back their loans, not the taxpayers'.

Whiting states that she made her college decision because she didn't want to feel the burden of student loans. She argued that the Biden student loan cancellation plan is unfair to students like her.

Watch the episode above for full coverage.

