Queer poster boards and drag featured at this university's LGBTQ welcome back event

On August 24, Western Carolina University (WCU) hosted an LGBTQ+ event to celebrate queer students returning to campus this fall.

The event, titled “Quelcome” and sponsored by WCU’s SGA and Intercultural Affairs, featured drag performances, karaoke, and refreshments.

Poster boards full of information for the LGBTQ+ community were displayed at the gathering.

On one board, students were invited to write how they identify. Answers included “I’m happily queer & non-binary,” “I am BISEXUAL and PROUD," "I AM MILF AF," and "I'M QUEER AF."

Another board advertised upcoming WCU Sexuality and Gender Alliance events, while a third showcased a variety of pride flags.

Campus Reform obtained video of the drag performances, which included one performer lip-syncing to “Old Fashioned Gal” by Kat Edmonson. In the video, the performer takes money from the audience.

One WCU student, who requested to remain anonymous, did not approve of the event.

"Instead of focusing on mental health, the event promoted indulging in sexual attraction to one another. The event made it clear that indulging in things that please you are all that matter in this world. There were various displays of sexual material and performances," the student told Campus Reform.

The student alleged students were “overwhelmed” and believed the performance to be “wild.”

“It seems they used physical pleasure to distract themselves from issues that more responsible adults would actually address and work toward fixing," the WCU student concluded.

Campus Reform reached out to WCU, WCU's SGA, Intercultural Affairs, and the Sexuality and Gender Alliance. This article will be updated accordingly.