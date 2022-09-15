George Washington University students bridge political aisle to remember 9/11

George Washington University (GW) students from both sides of the political aisle came together during a bipartisan event in remembrance of the September 11 attacks.

Organized by the GW College Democrats and GW College Republicans, attendees convened at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on Sunday to pay tribute to the lives lost 21 years ago.

Campus Reform obtained photos of the event from GW College Republicans Chairman Ezra Meyer. Meyer is also as a Campus Reform Correspondent.

Meyer told Campus Reform that the event was brought back after a three-year hiatus.

“I think there's great magnitude to this event for a couple reasons,” Meyer said. “One, it can show that even on a campus with some of the most political tension in the country, we can still come together and set party aside for something of meaning. Second, it underscores the importance of honoring America and how any political discourse or debate should be predicated on the fact that this country is inherently good and our history deserves to be honored and remembered."

GW College Democrats President Sebastian Hartley also spoke with Campus Reform about the event.

Hartley told Campus Reform, “[I]t’s an event we’re proud to put on with [College Republicans] every year, and it shows that even when we’re divided on most issues there are always matters that we can come together on.”

He also stated that the event has been going on “as long as [he] can remember.”

