University student handbook singles out White students to combat racism

The University of Mount Union (UMU) in Ohio recently released its new 2022-2023 Student Handbook, which originally included a section of resources for "white students" to "explore racial diversity issues" and find "a list of anti-racism resources."

The section, however, has since been quietly removed from the Handbook, according to the latest version posted on UMU's website.

The original 2022-23 handbook linked to a google document titled "Anti-racism resources." According to the document, it was specifically intended “to serve as a resource to white people and parents to deepen our anti-racism work."

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Tech syllabus apologizes for instructor's White skin]

The document includes several sections of resources to help white parents raise anti-racist children, including books, articles, videos, podcasts, TV shows, and movies.

Resource titles include “How White Parents Can Talk To Their Kids About Race,” “Nice White Parents,” “Save the Tears: White Woman's Guide,” “The [White] Shift on Instagram,” “Seeing White,” and “Resources for White People to Learn and Talk About Race and Racism.”

Critical theorists such as Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Peggy McIntosh, and Kimberlé Crenshaw also prominently featured in the document.

"I am disgusted that my university has worded this in such a way to Villainize white human beings. As a white student, I feel personally attacked and hope to see change," UMU student Mason Esterline told Campus Reform.

[RELATED: White people banned from common spaces at UC Berkeley's off-campus housing]

Campus Reform spoke with another UMU student, Ally Smrdel.

"By singling out white students in particular for being racist, the University of Mount Union is placing false blame on the majority of its students. Although racism is an issue that needs addressed, it is not only found from white people…It is a two way street,” Smrdel told Campus Reform.

Esterline allegedly met with the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Chief Diversity Officer Mark Black to discuss the policy.

Regarding his meeting, Esterline said that Black “was very attentive and surprised about this section of the student handbook."

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Mount Union and Dr. Black for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.