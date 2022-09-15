Refusal to wear a mask indoors is ‘ableism and racism,' professor states

A physics professor at Northern Illinois University (NIU) allegedly warned his students that refusal to wear a face mask is “a manifestation of ableism and racism” and would be grounds for dismissal, according to images obtained by Young America’s Foundation.

“Refusing to mask indoors is a manifestation of ableism and racism, an exercise of individual privilege that tells the most vulnerable that their health and the health of their loved ones does not matter,” Professor Jahred Adelman appears to have written on a presentation slide during his physics course.

This exact phraseology was also used by a SUNY New Paltz professor earlier this semester, Campus Reform reported.

[RELATED: University mandates vaccine for students but not staff]

The slide further states that “[i]f you think [your classmates’] health and well-being are not important, you do not belong in this class.”

The course syllabus, also obtained by YAF, states that “[m]asks are required AT ALL times in PHYS 253.” Students who do not follow the policy “will be asked to leave.”

Adelman’s syllabus also included photoshopped images of Robert Hooke and Isaac Newton incorrectly wearing face coverings.

According to the images, bandanas and neck gaiters are “not acceptable” in class. Adelman captioned the last photo that he did “not want to see [a student’s] nose this semester” unless outdoors.

NIU loosened its mask requirement in February and made face masks optional in most settings. However, professors are permitted to “require masks to be worn in their teaching spaces.”

Adelman told Fox News that the policy “protect[s] those students of color and those with special health demands and needs, whom studies have shown are disproportionately impacted by the virus."

[RELATED: Students face mask mandates this fall]

A university spokesperson told YAF that the comments made by Adelman “reflect his personal opinion.”

Campus Reform has previously reported on the return of mask mandates as students return for the fall semester.

In August of 2021, a Stanford University professor claimed that the “crazy opposition to mask wearing” is caused by “whiteness.”

And earlier this month, a Texas A&M University professor offered the class 15% extra credit if all students wore a “surgical grade mask” during class sessions.

Campus Reform reached out to all parties mentioned in this article and will update accordingly.