Law School Admission Council embraces radical gender ideology

According to a photo featured in an Aug. 31 tweet, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is requiring applicants to select their “gender identity” as part of the application process.

Those who identify as men can choose either “Transgender man” or “Non-transgender man,” and those identifying as women either “Transgender woman” or “Non-transgender woman.”

LSAC is an organization that “advance[s] law and justice by encouraging diverse, talented individuals to study law and by supporting their enrollment and learning journeys from prelaw through practice.”

“LSAC recognizes that candidates may use a name other than their legal name to identify themselves. The above first name can be your preferred or chosen first name, regardless of whether you have legally changed it,” the screenshotted website reads.

Alternative gender identities candidates can select from include “Agender,” “Androgyne,” “Demigender,” “Questioning or unsure,” and others.

Campus Reform spoke with a current law student, who requested to remain anonymous, about the new LSAC gender selections.

The student told Campus Reform that instead of LSAC “admitting biological reality, they make transgenderism the standard, totally erasing the real, feminine experience.”

“It’s part of and a result of the Marxist agenda to place personal experience as more important than legitimate reality,” the student concluded.

In 2021, LSAC conducted a survey on “student experiences” with “names and pronouns.”

“Ensuring that students can use their chosen names is crucial to the law school experience for [transgender and non-binary] students,” the survey document states.

The document summarizes the survey results as follows: “While the survey results reveal that many schools offer students opportunities to indicate pronouns, there is a need for schools to be prepared to effectively use the pronoun information they collect to ensure that students will have an inclusive experience from application through graduation.”

Campus Reform reached out to the chair of LSAC, John White, for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.