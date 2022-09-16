UPDATE: University Board of Trustees faces lawsuit after upholding ‘biblical sexuality' standards

After months of protests and investigations, 16 students, faculty, and alumni from Seattle Pacific University (SPU) filed a lawsuit against the school over its policies regarding biblical sexuality and “white Christian supremacy.”

“This case is about six men who act as if they, and the educational institution they are charged to protect, are above the law,” the lawsuit reads.

The defendants, all members of the Board of Trustees, are described as “powerful men who use their positions…to advance the interests of a religious denomination at the expense of the students, alumni, staff, and faculty of the university.”

SPU faced opposition back in the spring semester after the Board announced on May 23 the school’s policy requiring employees to refrain from “[s]exual behavior that is inconsistent with the University's understanding of Biblical standards, including cohabitation, extramarital sexual activity, and same-sex sexual activity.”

The plaintiffs state that “[it] is not about whether Defendants’ religious beliefs are right or wrong.” Instead, the lawsuit argues it's about “accountability.”

Students in the lawsuit claim that the board and their policies, “knowingly or unknowingly, perpetuate a form of white Christian supremacy that harms SPU’s LGBTQ+ students and employees.”

Joseph Baxter, one of the plaintiffs' lawyers, directed Campus Reform to a press release on Sept. 12 regarding the lawsuit.

“Today, a representative coalition of sixteen students, faculty, staff, and alumni of Seattle Pacific University announce they have filed litigation against six members of the governing Board of Trustees ('BOT')," the press release reads, "for their flagrant disregard of duty to steward the wellbeing of the university.”

The lawsuit also accuses the board of “rigg[ing] the [Board of Trustees] vote” on May 23 regarding the policy. Additionally, the plaintiffs state that by refusing to submit to their demands, the board is guilty of “upholding whiteness” and “homophobia” by adhering to traditional biblical standards of sexuality.

A petition was created by the SPU Protest Fund on June 1 to raise money to pay for the lawsuit. The group wrote, “We believe that legal action is the best course of action moving forward…This is the only way we can try and have Board members…removed from their position without them resigning on their own.”

Currently, $52,181 has been raised to finance the suit.

Campus Reform reported over the summer on the escalating tension at the university.

The opposition eventually prompted an investigation by the state attorney general Bob Ferguson. The Attorney General’s investigation eventually led to the university filing a lawsuit against Ferguson to protect its First Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution.

