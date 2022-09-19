WATCH: What Do Students Know About The Constitution?

In honor of Constitution Day, Campus Reform Correspondent Jaden Heard asked students in Washington, D.C. about their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution.

Heard began by asking students “why is the Constitution so great?”

One student responded, “it lays a good foundation for the principles and values that should guide our society.”

“It guarantees rights and freedoms to people”, another student responded, “certain groups of people, not everyone.”

Heard also interviewed an international student who said, “I think the Constitution is great so people…will have more rights.”

Heard continued by asking “what is your favorite amendment?”

Students gave a variety of answers from the 1st amendment detailing free speech, to the 2nd amendment, and the 19th amendment.

Overall, the majority of students listed the 1st amendment, “because it sets up a lot of freedoms that we have.”

[RELATED: GIORDANO: Students cannot pass a basic citizenship exam: A shameful indictment of our education system]

Students were then asked if they would add anything to the Constitution.

One student responded, “abolishing the Electoral College and switching to the popular vote.”

Another listed a change to the second amendment, “I don’t think anyone needs a fully automatic rifle.”

“More updated language”, one student said, “because it was written at a time where all men were created equal.”

Heard then asked, "which other countries have an explicit right to free speech?”

Students responded with many different countries such as, “Switzerland”, “Kenya”, “Sweden”, but were unsure in their answers.

The United States is the only country with explicit written protections to an individual’s freedom of speech.

Heard then offered ten dollars to anyone who could name all of the amendments. Many students attempted to answer but none were able to meet the challenge.

[RELATED: WATCH: Students sign petition to abolish the U.S. Constitution]

Heard then offered five dollars to anyone who could name all five rights given in the first amendment. Again, many attempted, but no student interviewed was able to list all five.

Despite these failed attempts, many were encouraged to learn more about the Constitution and its amendments.

One student said, “I learned a lot.” Another student stated he would “go home and read about it.”

Heard responded, “God bless America.” The student mirrored this statement.

Watch the full video here.

Follow @RachelK_Kennedy on Twitter