WATCH: Pass/Fail: Universities are 'taking the easy way out'

In May, Campus Reform reported that the University of California (UC) was considering permanently switching to a pass/no pass grading model in order to solve “bias and inequities.”

Campus Reform's Editorial Intern, Allie Simon, hit the streets of Georgetown in Washington, D.C. to ask young people what they thought about ditching the traditional A-F grading scale in favor of the pass/no pass system.

One woman said she "wouldn't try as hard." Another said, "if you're passing at C level, that person that got a C could be a future doctor."

[RELATED: WATCH: Correspondent speaks out on TV]

The American Bar Association is also considering ditching the LSAT exam for law school admissions. When asked about this, one person said she would not want to have a lawyer who did not take the LSAT to represent her.

"If everyone can get into top colleges, there's no point in them being top colleges anymore," another woman said.

Another man replied, "[colleges] are taking the easy way out."

Many individuals were in favor of getting rid of requiring standardized tests like the SAT and ACT in the college admissions process, calling them inequitable.

Watch the full video here.

Follow @alliesimon28 on Twitter