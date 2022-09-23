College of Charleston to host pro-abortion theatrical performance

The College of Charleston (CofC) will host a theatrical performance about abortion on September 24.

The production, titled You’re the Only One I’ve Told: The Voices Behind Abortion, is based on a book of the same title, which details testimonies of women who had abortions to “humanize abortion and to combat myths that persist in the discourse that surrounds it.”

[RELATED: This California university is offering a grant to fund pro-abortion films]

The performance is part of the college’s “Incluza-Palooza" event. While tickets are free, attendees will be encouraged to donate to “local reproductive health access organizations, including Planned Parenthood.”

It will be co-sponsored by CofC’s Department of Theatre and Dance and the Women’s and Gender Studies program.

[RELATED: Most universities issue pro-abortion statements]

The event is beginning to gain online traction.

The Post and Courier tweeted about the event on Sept. 17, classifying the play as “a new theatrical experience that dramatizes true accounts around America's most pressing political issues.”





The Sept. 24 production of “You’re the Only One I’ve Told: The Voices Behind Abortion” is a new theatrical experience that dramatizes true accounts around one of America’s most pressing political issues. https://t.co/CB0FRfEABm

— The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) September 17, 2022





Holy City Sinner tweeted about the event on Sept. 3.

Campus Reform contacted every organization and university mentioned. This article will be updated accordingly and post-production with more information.

Follow @BiaginiWilliam on Twitter.