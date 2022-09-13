This California university is offering a grant to fund pro-abortion films

The University of Southern California (USC), Annenberg recently launched a grant program that will fund film projects geared towards sharing pro-abortion stories.

The initiative is being referred to as the “reproductive rights Accelerator program” and will provide at least four rising seniors with a $25,000 grant to make pro-abortion short films, according to an Aug. 17 tweet.

Attention senior film students: we're thrilled to announce a new Reproductive Rights Accelerator. Apply for $25K to fund a short film on reproductive health, with a minimum of 4 recipients selected. Thank you to several members of @WomMovMillions for your generous support! pic.twitter.com/cGlssWyISA — Annenberg Inclusion Initiative (@Inclusionists) August 17, 2022





The program is part of the university’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative (AII), which is a part of the School for Communication and Journalism.

AII prides itself on being “the leading think tank in the world studying diversity and inclusion in entertainment through original research and sponsored projects,” the website states.

USC student Morgan Farrier spoke with Campus Reform about her thoughts on the program.

“I would hope that if this grant funds a story about somebody who’s life was made easier because of her abortion, they would also fund stories about the women who regret their abortions, the women who chose life and were happy with their decision, stories of abortion survivors, and other individuals that don’t fit the pro-choice narrative,” Farrier said.

To Farrier, the issue with the funding initiative is that it only promotes one side of the abortion argument.

“If they fund a political narrative for reproductive rights, I hope they would also fund a political narrative for unborn rights,” she expressed to Campus Reform.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Southern California and the School for Communication and Journalism for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

