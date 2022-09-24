Opinion
Campus Countdown: The State of Free Speech in Higher Education

Campus Reform correspondent Zoe Schimke joins Campus Countdown this week to report on the state of free speech in higher education.

Wyatt Eichholz '24 | Senior Alabama Campus Correspondent
Saturday, September 24, 2022 10:00 AM



On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform correspondent Wyatt Eichholz reports on the Department of Justice’s legal action to reverse a temporary injunction blocking the Biden administration's Title IX revised rule.

The original rule, proposed by the Department of Education in June, would expand Title IX protections to include “gender identity,” effectively undoing “50 years of advancement for women's sports,” according to Southeastern Legal Foundation Litigation Director Braden Boucek. 

Campus Reform correspondent Zoe Schimke joins Campus Countdown this week to report on the state of free speech in higher education. She covers the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression's list of the ten worst campuses in the United States for free speech this year. 

Eichholz also discusses efforts from conservatives to assemble a legal case against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, and reports on an application form that lists “transgender” or “non-transgender” women.

Watch the full video above.

