WATCH: Being a Conservative in a Sorority

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Campus Reform Correspondent Jasleen Kaur about her experience being an outspoken conservative in a sorority chapter.

Kaur is a freshman at the University of Central Oklahoma, and was a member of Tri Sigma. She is currently the President of the Turning Point USA chapter.

Kaur told Campus Reform she opted to drop her sorority after being allegedly forced to choose between her political work and her chapter.

"So my president told me that I cannot continue doing this while wearing my letters, because that's one of their bylaws that I cannot promote these things while writing letters," she explained.

Kaur stated that her sorority experience did not start off on the wrong foot. However, she noticed a shift in how she was treated after attending Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit.

Recently, Campus Reform reported as on a biological male who attempted to join an Alabama sorority. The student was rejected, however drew attention to a growing tolerance among sororities to accept transgender students.

Kaur stated that policies permitting biological men to rush the women's groups goes against the history of sororities.

"I think [being a] female is more than just putting on fake nails and dressing up as a female," she said. "We're more than that."

Kaur stated that there are other conservative sisters in UCO sororities, however many are reluctant to voice their conservative opinions.

Still, she is optimistic that there could be potential for change.

"I would encourage all the sisters... help other sisters that have same values," she said. " That's how we're going to bring a change in sororities for sure."

Watch the full interview at the link above.

