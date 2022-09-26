University hosts discussion group for 'queer, trans, LGBTQ+ people of color'

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), a private research university located in Cleveland, Ohio, hosted a “QTPOC Discussions group for queer, trans, and otherwise LGBTQ+ people of color.”

During the Sept. 15 discussion, students were provided “snacks [and] board games” and an opportunity to get to know more “QTPOC [people] on campus.”

LGBTQ-oriented “Conversation & Social Interest Groups” are often facilitated at CWRU’s LGBTQ Center. Past events included “Queer Craft Circle,” “Gender Resistance,” “LGBT D&D,” “Bisexual Awareness Week,” “Queer Media Group,” and “Que(e)ries.”

The Center’s website states that it “exemplifies Case Western Reserve University’s commitment” to providing “an inviting home to members of the LGBT and allied community interested in questioning, investigating, and celebrating sexual orientation and/or gender identity.”

CWRU promotes LGBTQ+ events outside the Center, as well.

CWRU offers scholarships for LGBTQ students, including the “Douglas W. Nock Endowment Scholarship” and the “CWRU Pride LGBT Ohio Leadership Award.” The scholarships are offered to students who work to advance “the mission of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) community.”

CWRU also offers “Gender Inclusive Housing,” where “students who are transgender, are exploring their gender identity, are non-binary, are gender non-conforming, and their allies” can opt to live together in University residence halls.

Additionally, the College of Arts and Sciences offers a "Women and Gender Studies" major and minor.

The degree is “set up to examine a variety of issues of specific interest to women and of general interest to scholars of gender studies across a variety of diverse cultural and historical settings.”

Students can participate in an ethnic studies program. Students can“[develop] fundamental skills in critical and global thinking and in comparative analysis, as well as an understanding of the interactions of race, class, gender, and sexuality in the experiences of a range of social groups.”

Campus Reform reached out to the CWRU LGBTQ Center and Student Affairs for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.