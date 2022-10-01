Cornell refuses to give credit to College Republicans for 9/11 remembrance

Earlier this summer, Cornell University denied a joint request from the College Republicans (CRs) and other conservative groups to plant 2,977 American flags in the heart of their campus per a tradition meant to honor those who died on 9/11.

Cornell purportedly denied CRs the required space because the university’s annual “ClubFest” was booked the same day, and they didn’t want the quad to be used solely to honor the victims of 9/11.

“The quad is fully booked already for an event…In checking with them, they do believe they need the whole quad,” an administrator told the College Republicans in an email obtained by National Review.

They then suggested that CR put their flags in another location on campus which had no grass.

Despite this clear response from an administrator, the clubs jointly posted their flags on a portion of the quad unoccupied by ClubFest. The university, however, appeared to take credit for the act, stating in a Sept. 11 Cornell Student Life Instagram post of the quad flags, “Today and everyday, we remember the lives lost — including 21 Cornell alumni — 21 years ago on September 11, 2001.”

The University’s Instagram post received harsh backlash from numerous commenters.

“As a former member of #CornellCollegeRepublicans, I am very proud of their efforts to honor the victims of 9/11,” one reply reads. “#Cornell should give credit where it’s due.”

Another reply states, “Cornell College Republicans thankfully placed this beautiful 9/11 memorial against explicit orders from Cornell Administration after being told their [sic] was no room for it at Clubfest. This was the only effort by anyone on campus — including the administration — to honor the victims of 9/11. Now Cornell taking [sic] credit for it? Weak.”

