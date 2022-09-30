University ‘National Coming Out Week’ to include drag queens and drag bingo

National Coming Out Day is celebrated on Oct. 11, however Temple University (TU) is raising the stakes by hosting a full week of activities.

TU’s Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, Advocacy and Leadership (IDEAL), located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will host its National Coming Out Week (NCOW) from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7.

The week kicks off with NCOWFest & Come Out, Speak Out, an outdoor festival featuring “all the LGBTQIA+ student organizations and numerous university offices.”

On Oct 4, a career-focused Queer Connect event will invite a panel of “LGBTQIA+ professionals” to offer advice on advocating for “representation of… identity within professional workplaces.”

Kyle Lukoff, author of the children’s book Call Me Max in which the characters explore transgenderism, will participate in a discussion with other “queer artists” on Oct. 5.

Students can attend a drag show or play drag bingo to conclude the week on Oct. 7.

A Temple University student, who requested to remain anonymous, is worried how the event series is being funded.

“[I’m] worried that student fees are funding this and as of recently [I’ve] worried about how our tuition is being used,” the student expressed.

According to the student, sports fields and outdoor resources “can barely be utilized by students,” yet he alleged funds are often directed to “social events [that] benefit such a small portion of students.”

Another student, who also requested to remain anonymous, shared a similar perspective.

“If people want to come out and express who they believe they are, so be it, but to host drag events in a week long event should not be funded by Temple University and the people who pay tuition here,” the student told Campus Reform.

The second student also expressed concerns about the possibility of the events being open to the public.

“If this event is open to the public, it is indoctrinating younger kids into believing that this behavior is acceptable such as hosting drag queens and growing up to be like them,” the student said. “Leaning about the queer community can be a good thing for some people, but I don’t believe it should be done in this way.”

Campus Reform reached out to Temple University, its IDEAL Office, and Lukoff for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

