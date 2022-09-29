EXCLUSIVE: Pro-abortion students strike again after throwing urine on pro-life students

Pro-abortion students vandalized a pro-life memorial at the College of William and Mary (W&M) Tuesday afternoon, videos obtained by Campus Reform show.

1,000 pink flags were planted in the ground by the W&M Students for Life chapter to represent the number of lives lost to abortion each day, Students for Life chapter president Skylar Culbertson told Campus Reform.

She explained that the ‘Cemetery of the Innocents’ display was set up around 9:00 AM. However, pro-abortion students began to dispose of the flags by 2 PM.

The videos show three students removing the flags from the ground, and Culbertson claims the flags were later found in a trash can. She estimates that the students removed approximately 50 flags from the display.

A photo, obtained by Campus Reform, shows an unidentified student allegedly planted a new sign in front of the display that read “These flags represent how many HOT MOMS I’ve slept with this week.”

“William and Mary is crazy. The majority of the student body is pro-abortion, obviously,” Culbertson said. “Anytime we do anything, they call us out by name… they’re constantly targeting us.”

Erin Zagursky, Senior Associate Director of University News, provided Campus Reform with the following statement:

“William & Mary values freedom of expression and the respectful exchange of differing ideas. However, that exchange should not involve the violation of any laws or campus policies. The W&M Police Department received a report about the incident and has opened an investigation. Because that investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this point. We encourage anyone with information to contact W&M Police.”

Earlier this semester, the Williamsburg, Virginia school made headlines after pro-abortion students allegedly threw a cup of urine at the pro-life chapter as it hosted Students for Life’s national tour “Abortion is Not A Right.”

Harassment is commonplace for pro-life students, Culbertson said.

“It’s just kind of an issue we have to face as the anti-abortion club,” she admitted. “Unfortunately, it’s kind of to be expected.”

Culbertson confirmed to Campus Reform that the chapter made the campus police aware of the Tuesday incident, however, the chapter did not contact other university officials.

Pro-life displays are a common target for vandalism on college campuses. The memorials typically aim to raise awareness to the number of abortions performed every day, or yearly.

The Guttmacher Institute reports that there were 930,160 abortions performed in the United States in 2020, an 8% increase from 2017.

Campus Reform reported that pro-life memorials were vandalized at Clovis Community College, California Polytechnic State University, and the University of Missouri- Saint Louis.

Like W&M, pro-abortion students at all three schools resorted to stealing display material to disrupt the event.

Pro-abortion students at Pepperdine University tore down crosses representing the lives of the unborn on a free speech wall and, instead, plastered flyers reading “My Body My Choice” last October.

At the University of North Texas in 2020, a student was recorded stealing pink flags planted to memorialize the victims of abortion.

Culbertson equated the heightened tension on W&M’s campus to the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, which paved the way for 14 states to implement abortion bans. However, her group intends to carry on their pro-life activism despite the adversity.

“I think it just gives us more fuel to keep doing more things,” she admitted. “While the majority of students are pro-abortion and are closed-minded, there are those few students that are open minded and that is who we are trying to reach.”

“That definitely keeps us going,” she said.

Campus Reform contacted W&M and campus police for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

