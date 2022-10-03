University disciplines students who stormed freshman convocation

Marquette University (MU) reportedly issued sanctions against students who stormed a freshman convocation event in August to protest the alleged lack of diversity resources on campus.

Lynn Griffith, Assistant Vice President of University Communication, directed Campus Reform to MU's Sept. 28 statement, which confirmed that student conduct case information is protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and cannot be disclosed.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, however, reports that sanctions against students who participated in the protest include "probation, community service, a mandatory apology letter, a $300 fine or 'suspension in abeyance."

“Because of our commitment to student development, when students have acted contrary to our community Standards of Conduct, these behaviors are addressed through the student conduct process, which is reviewed on a regular basis to ensure that it continues to work as a fair and equitable process,” the university statement continued.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin campus protest was allegedly staged by the Black Student Council (BSC). A BSC representative told Campus Reform that the group is unable to speak to any news outlets due to the hearings.

Video of the protest, obtained by Campus Reform, shows students standing on the convocation stage chanting "shut it down" while holding signs that read "we are not a token," "uplift students of color," and "we have a voice too."

One student is heard shouting "I'm not f****** moving."

