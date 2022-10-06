This university has an LGBTQ-themed study room

A University of West Florida (UWF) study space is named after a student organization which aims “to raise awareness around sexuality and gender equity.”

SAGE Space is available in the Sexuality and Gender Resource Center. It is decorated with various LGBTQ flags and a framed photo of a protest sign that reads “Black LGBTQ Lives Matter.”

The room’s namesake, UWF SAGE, is a student organization whose mission is “supporting, advocating, and educating for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Kenzie Cueno, a student at the Pensacola campus, was “shocked” to learn about SAGE Space and stated that there are many rooms students can reserve on campus.

“The only differences with this one is that it’s all BLM/PRIDE themed. When I think of a safe space, BLM riots would not be my first choice,” she told Campus Reform.

Students, faculty, and staff can reserve the space to hold meetings or conduct events, according to the website. Students can use the space to study during operating hours, which are between 9:00am and 4:00pm.

