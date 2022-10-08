Campus Profile: Colgate University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Colgate University is a private university in Hamilton, New York. Around 3,228 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Liberal Organizations:

AALANA Cultural Center

Amnesty International at Colgate

Colgate Socialist Association

Colgate Student Coalition

Lambda

LGBTQ+ Initiatives

Planned Parenthood Generation Action Chapter

Progress Period

Queer and Trans People of Color

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Colgate University is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Colgate University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of Colgate University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Colgate University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.”

COVID-19:

Colgate University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Stories by Campus Reform about Colgate University:

'Glue gun' review contradicts 'profiling' claims at Colgate

Previously, Campus Reform reported about a glue gun that prompted a lockdown after campus authorities received a report claiming someone “entered the O’Connor Campus Center while carrying what witnesses believed was a weapon.”

Four hours later, officials at the liberal arts school in New York determined that the alarm had been caused by a black student carrying a black glue gun for an art project, which had been mistaken for a real gun by at least one bystander.

Safe space organizer doesn't 'feel safe' describing event

A Colgate safe space organizer refused to share details about a recent anti-Trump "Solidarity Space" event because she didn't "feel safe" doing so.



