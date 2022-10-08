Campus Profile: Colgate University
Colgate University is a private university in Hamilton, New York. Around 3,228 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
AALANA Cultural Center
Amnesty International at Colgate
Colgate Socialist Association
Colgate Student Coalition
Lambda
LGBTQ+ Initiatives
Planned Parenthood Generation Action Chapter
Progress Period
Queer and Trans People of Color
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Colgate University is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Colgate University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of Colgate University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Colgate University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.”
COVID-19:
Colgate University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Stories by Campus Reform about Colgate University:
'Glue gun' review contradicts 'profiling' claims at Colgate
Previously, Campus Reform reported about a glue gun that prompted a lockdown after campus authorities received a report claiming someone “entered the O’Connor Campus Center while carrying what witnesses believed was a weapon.”
Four hours later, officials at the liberal arts school in New York determined that the alarm had been caused by a black student carrying a black glue gun for an art project, which had been mistaken for a real gun by at least one bystander.
Safe space organizer doesn't 'feel safe' describing event
A Colgate safe space organizer refused to share details about a recent anti-Trump "Solidarity Space" event because she didn't "feel safe" doing so.