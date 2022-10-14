Protester plays sounds of crying baby to disrupt Kristan Hawkins event

A student played the sounds of a crying baby during Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins' speech at the University of Cincinnati on October 4.

“Abortion activists tried to disrupt my speech tonight at the University of Cincinnati with the cries of babies,” Hawkins tweeted. “I just fell silent as I couldn’t think of a better way to illustrate my point that babies’ voices should be heard in our world.”





The speech was part of Hawkins' “Make Abortion Illegal Again” fall tour, in which the pro-life activist “will engage students on the central question of whether ending innocent preborn life should be legal or should be rejected as an inhumane act.”

SFLA Staff Writer Caroline Wharton told Campus Reform that the organization will “continue to be a voice for [babies'] right to life in the face of anything protestors throw our way.”

“The pro-abortion student didn’t think through their protest at this event very well because playing the sound of a crying baby seems to speak much more into a pro-life perspective than a pro-abortion one,” she said. “While I’m sure it was meant as a disruption, it really just sounded like babies crying out for life.”

SFLA Ohio Regional Coordinator Jamie Scherdin, who attended the event, told Campus Reform she confronted the student to ask him to turn off the sound.

The student allegedly denied making the noise. However, Scherdin said she found the speaker in his bag. He responded that the speaker was his “baby monitor” before leaving.

“I would say it was a poorly executed ‘distraction,’” Scherdin said. “You had a room full of pro-lifers and started playing the sound of a crying baby. That’s not going to bother any of us.”

Campus Reform has reported multiple incidents where pro-abortion students attempt to silence SFLA activists on campus.

SFLA’s fall tour “Abortion Is Not Right” has resulted in pro-abortion students throwing urine and telling students to kill themselves.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Cincinnati for comment and will update accordingly.