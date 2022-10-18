Pro-life students told to 'kill themselves' during campus event

A pro-abortion student at the University of Missouri (Mizzou) told a Students for Life (SFLA) chapter to “kill themselves” during an activism event.

Additionally, pro-abortion students reportedly threw the chapter’s panels to the ground and turned an “Abortion Is Not Right” banner backwards. The students also threw recruitment material in the trash, SLFA reported.

Mizzou police were called to settle the crowd.

"Incidents like this show the abortion lobby’s overall acceptance of violence. If you get in their way, abortion supporters are in favor of eliminating you for their convenience — inside or outside of the womb," SFLA Staff Writer Caroline Wharton told Campus Reform. "This is why the pro-life perspective is so important in our culture and in our policies as we support affirming and protecting life from the moment of conception until natural death."

The event was part of SFLA’s national “Abortion Is Not Right” tour. The event has frequented other campuses across the country this semester including the College of William and Mary and George Mason University.

SFLA clubs are no stranger to facing vandalism and verbal abuse at meetings, display tours, or when hosting pro-life speakers on campus.

In May, Students for Life at the University of Missouri- Saint Louis reported that their pro-life display was vandalized. A similar incident occurred at College of William and Mary this semester.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Missouri and the campus police for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.