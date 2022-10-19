Professor promises to help students access abortion despite state law

A University of Notre Dame (UND) professor is helping students arrange abortions, the student newspaper The Irish Rover reports.

Tamara Kay, a global affairs and sociology professor, posted a sign on her office door, stating:

“This is a SAFE SPACE to get help and information on ALL Healthcare issues and access— confidentially and with care and compassion.”

The sign also linked to her non-university email and included a black letter “J” encompassed by a red circle.

[RELATED: California schools will provide medical abortions in 2023]

The symbol identifies professors who are willing to help students obtain abortions. The professors also provide Plan B and abortion pills, The Irish Rover reports.

Kay’s project runs afoul of Indiana law that bans most abortions, which went into effect Sept. 15. It also conflicts with Notre Dame's Catholic principles.

“For me, abortion is a policy issue,” Kay told The Irish Rover. “And yes, my view runs afoul of Church teaching, but in other areas, my positions are perfectly aligned [with the Church].”

[Related: Texas A&M student organization holds events teaching ‘self-managed abortions’]

Kay’s email is currently being monitored by Notre Dame police as the project garners national attention. Emails reportedly generated an automatic response, reading:

“Dear Friends and Colleagues, Notre Dame police are monitoring and curating this email account so it may take a bit longer than normal for me to get back to you. Apparently, white nationalist Catholic hate groups are not happy with my academic work on reproductive health, rights, and justice. But ND supports my academic freedom, so if you are interested, check out my website below. Have a wonderful day!”

Campus Reform contacted Notre Dame and Kay for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.