Socialists students warn against tonight's Matt Walsh appearance

University of Wisconsin- Madison Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) accused conservative commentator Matt Walsh of being "a far right extremist seeking to criminalize and ultimately eliminate trans people from society" ahead of tonight's speech.

The YDSA statement, posted Oct. 18 to Twitter, warned there would be a “transphobic fascist on campus” before diving into their allegations against Walsh.

Allegations included that Walsh “calls for the criminalization of all trans healthcare including adults,” “refers to the acknowledgment and acceptance of trans and [gender non-confirming] people ‘one of the greatest evils in human history,'" and “collaborates with groups like LibsofTikTik to spread misinformation.”





🚨🚨IMPORTANT🚨🚨

Hate has no place on our campus! pic.twitter.com/lZltBjnYzh — YDSA UW Madison 🦡🌹 (@wisc_ydsa) October 18, 2022





[RELATED: Matt Walsh campus appearance met with left-wing protesters]﻿

“Matt Walsh doesn’t care about ‘the facts’ or ‘protecting children,’” the post reads. “He’s a far right extremist seeking to criminalize and ultimately eliminate trans people from society.”

Walsh is the author of children’s book “Johnny the Walrus” and the host of the Daily Wire podcast “The Matt Walsh Show.” He is speaking on campus following the screening of his new documentary “What is a Woman?"

[RELATED: Protestors rage at Matt Walsh campus appearance in Texas]﻿

YDSA is also circulating a petition which demands the university cancel the event. It has currently accumulated more than 560 signatures.

“UW-Madison should not necessarily curb free speech, but there is a difference between not silencing a person and providing them a pedestal to engage in hate speech. Allowing Matt Walsh to speak and screen his film on campus actively endangers our trans and queer peers,” the petition reads.

“Inaction by the University reflects its commitment to an undemocratic, unsafe campus, which in no way values diversity.”

Walsh’s campus tour has drawn protests at the University of Central Florida, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and the University of Houston. YDSA at UW-Madison, however, will try a different approach.

The group intends to host a “Trans Community Day & Film Night” to counter Walsh’s screening since “many of our trans/GNC members rightfully pointed out to us how they wouldn't feel safe at this protest due to all the dangerous people there.”

Campus Reform reached out to UW-Madison, Walsh, and the YDSA chapter for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



