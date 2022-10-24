University launches pronoun database

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMass Dartmouth) launched a database that allows students to submit their chosen name, pronouns, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

The Inclusive Identity Project “will assist the university in designing, delivering, and promoting customized programs, services, and resources that support ALL students,” according to the school’s website.

The Inclusive Identity Project is sponsored by UMass Dartmouth’s President’s Office, the Office of Student Affairs, and the University Registrar, and aims to continue the school’s mission to “promote and foster a university community that understands, respects, and values diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

“As a society, we commonly assume the gender of others by their appearance and indicate these assumptions by using gendered language, such as she/he, ma’am/sir, Ms./Mr., and ladies/gentlemen,” the website reads. “This practice results in many individuals, especially trans and gender-nonconforming individuals, being misgendered, which can make them feel marginalized and/or invisible.”

“UMass Dartmouth is working to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to indicate their pronouns and have their pronouns respected,” it continued.

Pronoun options available to students in the database include he/him, he/she, she/her, he/they, they/them, he/ze, ze/hir, she/they, she/ze, and they/ze.

John Hoey, the Executive Director of Communications for UMass’ Office of the President, did not provide further comment about the database.

“The web site you reference states very clearly the purpose of the initiative,” Hoey told Campus Reform.

UMass Dartmouth is not the only university to offer numerous pronoun options to its students. Campus Reform has reported the rise of different pronoun usages nationwide.

“According to the 2020 Gender Census, 33% of transgender and non-binary individuals use two pronoun sets, and over 10% use three or more,” Campus Reform reported.

In 2020, Campus Reform covered New York University's decision to update class rosters every night to reflect changing pronouns.

