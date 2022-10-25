EXCLUSIVE: Students protest Charlie Kirk during Florida speech

Florida State University Students for a Democratic Society (FSU SDS) partnered with several leftist organizations to protest Charlie Kirk’s speech on Oct. 20.

“The coalition against the platforming of Charlie Kirk continues to grow while the University sits on their hands,” FSU SDS wrote on an Instagram post titled “Kirk Off Campus.”

Other groups included FSU Democrats, Graduate Assistants United, FSU Planned Parenthood Generation Action, FSU Student/Farmworker Alliance, VEG FSU, and Florida Students for Justice in Palestine.

Campus Reform obtained exclusive footage of the event showing a handful of protesters gathered outside the Donald Tucker Civic Center.

Meghan Rodriguez, the President of FSU’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter, told Campus Reform that the groups made the protest out to be “bigger than what it was.”

“They do of course have their God given first amendment right to disagree,” she said. “Of course based on the protests from previous tours, I was scared not by their size but rather threats of violence.”

The protesters sounded off a variety of chants outside the venue.

“When students' rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back,” the group yelled.

“Black lives matter,” “trans lives matter,” and “homophobes have got to go” were also chanted, as well as “racist, sexist, anti-gay, Charlie Kirk go away.”

The group also rallied in support of Palestine, chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Despite the effort, Rodriguez told Campus Reform that the event “went smoothly.”

