This university wraps up Pride Month with on-campus drag show

The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) hosted a drag show performance last night as its main Pride Month event.

The event was held at Rosebud Theatre at 6:30 pm and was sponsored by Student Affairs and the LGBTQ+ Program. While attendance was free, all tips benefited the Maverick Rainbow Scholarship for LGBTQ+ students.

“Get ready for an awesome night of fun and entertainment by some of the best Queens in the DFW area!!,” the event description reads.

Kiana Lee, Miss Gay Arlington America, emceed the event.

[RELATED: WATCH: University drag show with fake baby even offended this pro-choice LGBTQIA+ ally]

LGBTQ+ Program is “a place to seek support and advocacy,” its website states.

“We provide a variety of programs and services to get involved and help develop a more welcoming and inclusive campus and community."

The program hosts other events including a bi-weekly meetup called “connexions” and a “Queersgiving” to celebrate the November holiday.

The department also hosts “ally” trainings to educate the community on how to support LGBTQ+ members.

The program additionally promotes a variety of services, one of which is a form where students can update their gender with the University Registrar. Students can also change their name on their university ID to reflect a “chosen name.”

Students are also connected to free Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and HIV/STI testing in the Dallas Fort-Worth (DFW) area.

[RELATED: Students celebrated 'Campus Pride Month' in April with many drag shows]

Campus Reform reported on a number of universities that held events to celebrate “National Coming Out Day,” which was on Oct. 11.

Many events featured authors talking about LGBTQ-inspired books. Clemson University, located in South Carolina, opted to celebrate “National Coming Out Week” which included different trainings where participants discussed "their own social conditioning when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community.”

Syracuse University in New York hosted more than 30 events to celebrate “LGBTQ+ History Month” during October, including “Queer Trivia Night” and a “HalloQueen Ball.”

Campus Reform contacted UTA, LGBTQ+ Program, Student Affairs, and Lee for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.